Extreme breeding: Is this horse ‘close to perfection' or ‘quite freakish'?

A horse whose owner says it is “close to perfection” drew less than perfect praise from experts and commenters on social media.
El Rey Magnum, a purebred Arabian colt, was bred to have an extremely concave face. As show horse, he is intended to be beautiful and majestic – not like a work horse or racer.
“Often times you’ll get the exceptional face that he has but they don’t have a good body, they don’t have good tail carriage, they don’t hold their head high,” the horse’s owner, Doug Leadley, told the journal Veterinary Record. “He does all of that. We’ve had an awful lot of interest in him, as young as he is.”
Leadley, who manages Orrion Farms in Ellensburg, Wash., told the journal the horse’s price was already several million dollars.
“I travel all around and see several impressive young horses but rarely do I see one that stops me in my tracks. I simply could not believe my eyes and what I saw in front of me. Horses like this come by once in a decade,” he told ArabHorses.com.
Although Arabian horses are known and prized in part for their distinctive smaller heads, horse experts, enthusiasts and others say that El Ray Magnum’s distorted features mean breeders have taken things too far.
“Quite freakish,” Jonathan Pycock, president of the British Equine Veterinary Association, told the Veterinary Record. “This is incredible – it’s almost cartoon-like.”
Several veterinarians expressed worry that the horse’s face shape would cause breathing problems, such as those well-documented in short-nosed breeds of cats and dogs like pugs and bulldogs.
But Wayne McIlwraith, an orthopedic equine expert at Colorado State University, told the journal there was no evidence that the skull deformation caused breathing problems.
The horse was polarizing to hundreds of commenters on social media. Some felt the horse looked deformed and unnatural, while others admired the beauty of the animal and congratulated the breeders, Jack and Elizabeth Milan of Regency Cove Farms in Oklahoma.
Leadley, the horse’s owner, said he didn’t pay much mind to the criticisms.
“I think most of those people don’t breed horses, or show them or aren’t very involved – those are people who don’t understand,” he told Veterinary Record.
