  Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

    At Martin High School in Laredo, Texas on Oct. 5, 2017, students were treated to Conjunto music from an all-student band. Students come down from the bleachers to dance to to the music. See the footage from the pep rally that was captured by the school's principal. One of his clips has over 400,000 views.

At Martin High School in Laredo, Texas on Oct. 5, 2017, students were treated to Conjunto music from an all-student band. Students come down from the bleachers to dance to to the music. See the footage from the pep rally that was captured by the school's principal. One of his clips has over 400,000 views. Guillermo Pro
At Martin High School in Laredo, Texas on Oct. 5, 2017, students were treated to Conjunto music from an all-student band. Students come down from the bleachers to dance to to the music. See the footage from the pep rally that was captured by the school's principal. One of his clips has over 400,000 views. Guillermo Pro

National

‘This is who we are’: This high school’s pep rallies are the talk of Texas — again

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

October 13, 2017 2:48 PM

They play the national anthem, the fight song and the alma mater, just like everywhere else, but a pep rally at Laredo, Texas’ Martin High School isn’t complete these days without an appearance from the school’s (and the town’s) viral sensation.

For the second-straight year, hundreds of thousands have watched one of Texas’ – and therefore the world’s, they’d have you think –most unique high school pep rally traditions, captured on Facebook by the school’s principal, Guillermo Pro.

Pep rallies at Martin High have come to reflect the culture of the community as the school added a conjunto band with two sophomore students and four seniors.

Conjunto is a term associated with norteño and tejano music, meaning the primary four instruments in the band are the button accordion, the bajo sexto, an electric bass and a drum kit.

“This is who we are,” Pro, who recorded the videos below at his school’s Oct. 5 pep rally, told McClatchy. “We all stand to honor the national anthem, we take great pride in the amount of school spirit we show with our fight song. But out of 1,900 students, 1,300 of ours are English language learners. They love this kind of music, and with it, our pep rallies represent the heart and soul of our culture. They’re proud of who they are and where they come from. We dare to be ourselves.”

This is the second year Martin has deployed an all-student conjunto band at pep rallies. Last year, Pro and two others associated with the school got nearly a million views on Facebook from sharing video of the band’s first pep rally performance. This year, one of Pro’s four videos from last week’s pep rally has already been watched nearly 420,000 times.

“The kids, they ask me, ‘Why is everyone freaking out about us? We’re just over here doing our thing,’” Pro said.

But he knows how divisive even the most innocuous cultural exhibition can be if it gets enough publicity. Most of the comments he’s gotten on his most recent Facebook post have been from people who wished their high school did something similar.

“But you get 500,000 views, you’re going to get some backlash, too,” Pro said. “They’ll get racist on you, but we’re not worried about stereotypes, or criticism. We’re just over here being us.”

And it seems to be working, both in the classroom and on the football field for Martin High. In the six years since Pro took over as principal, the school has received 12 academic distinctions from the Texas Education Agency. Fostering a sense of community and pride at the school was central to bringing it back from the brink of being taken over by the State of Texas, which the school was facing immediately before he took over, Pro said.

The Tigers have also won both football games immediately following their “Puro Tiger” Pep Rallies. The next is already scheduled for Nov. 10.

