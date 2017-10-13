‘This is who we are’: This high school’s pep rallies are the talk of Texas — again

More Videos 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired Pause 2:26 Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 0:42 ​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 0:25 Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game 0:52 Carolina Panthers Andrew Norwell: We've got to get Jonathan Stewart room to run 2:39 Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong 0:29 Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol 1:16 Former correctional officer describes brutal attack inside Raleigh's Central Prison 1:43 Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for' 2:33 Chief Putney, Latino community discuss use of force Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band At Martin High School in Laredo, Texas on Oct. 5, 2017, students were treated to Conjunto music from an all-student band. Students come down from the bleachers to dance to to the music. See the footage from the pep rally that was captured by the school's principal. One of his clips has over 400,000 views. At Martin High School in Laredo, Texas on Oct. 5, 2017, students were treated to Conjunto music from an all-student band. Students come down from the bleachers to dance to to the music. See the footage from the pep rally that was captured by the school's principal. One of his clips has over 400,000 views. Guillermo Pro

