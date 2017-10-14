A crowd gathers at the shoreline, with a lifeless body on the beach, after a cargo plane crashed Saturday into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after taking off from Ivory Coast's international airport in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Saturday Oct. 14, 2017. The plane is believed to be carrying French military cargo, ande report seeing four dead among the wreckage, while a spokesman for French military forces in Ivory Coast said at least six people were injured.
A crowd gathers at the shoreline, with a lifeless body on the beach, after a cargo plane crashed Saturday into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after taking off from Ivory Coast's international airport in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Saturday Oct. 14, 2017. The plane is believed to be carrying French military cargo, ande report seeing four dead among the wreckage, while a spokesman for French military forces in Ivory Coast said at least six people were injured. Ange Koutaye Ismael via AP)
A crowd gathers at the shoreline, with a lifeless body on the beach, after a cargo plane crashed Saturday into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after taking off from Ivory Coast's international airport in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Saturday Oct. 14, 2017. The plane is believed to be carrying French military cargo, ande report seeing four dead among the wreckage, while a spokesman for French military forces in Ivory Coast said at least six people were injured. Ange Koutaye Ismael via AP)

National

The Latest: 4 Moldovans dead in plane crash off Ivory Coast

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 8:25 AM

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast

The Latest on Ivory Coast plane crash (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

A military official in Ivory Coast says four people are dead after a cargo plane crashed in the sea near the airport in Abidjan.

Lt. Issa Sakho, commander of the military fire brigade, says four Moldovans were killed. Two Moldovans and four French citizens are injured.

Sakho says 10 people were aboard the plane that had been arriving from the capital of neighboring Burkina Faso. He says the plane did not cause any damage on the ground upon crashing.

A French spokesman says the plane was carrying French military cargo.

___

11:35 a.m.

The spokesman for French forces in Ivory Coast says at least six people were injured when a cargo plane crashed into the sea after taking off from the international airport in Abidjan.

The spokesman says he does not yet have information on the number of dead or number of passengers. Lt. Villain did not give his full name, citing French protocol.

He says the plane was carrying French military cargo. He says the injured have been transported to Abidjan's Port-Bouet camp for treatment.

Witnesses say they saw at least four bodies, but officials have not confirmed it.

___

10:55 a.m.

Witnesses say a cargo plane has crashed into the Atlantic Ocean just after taking off from Ivory Coast's international airport in Abidjan.

The witnesses said they saw at least four bodies, but officials couldn't yet confirm it.

Hundreds of onlookers gathered at the beach Saturday as rescue workers ran to the scene.

Security guards on site said the plane was carrying material for the French army. It was unclear how many people were inside the plane.

The plane wreckage, broken into pieces, was scattered in the shallow waters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

    The Leon County Sheriff's Office posted video on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 of Detective Emily Shaw responding to a call about a snake found on the east side of the county. Shaw, who has experience handling exotic snakes. was able to bag the 9-foot long Yellow Anaconda. They think the snake was someone's pet that either escaped or was released. "If you own an exotic pet- please be responsible. Make sure their cages are completely secure and if you decide you no longer want it, DO NOT release it into the wild. Instead, contact Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission," urged the sheriff's office.

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 2:26

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Bodycam shows Arizona police officer trying to handcuff autistic teen 4:50

Bodycam shows Arizona police officer trying to handcuff autistic teen

View More Video