They escaped jail — but just to see their girlfriends and smoke weed for 2 hours, police say

Sometimes you just need a break.
And for two inmates in an Oklahoma jail, that break came in the form of escaping their facility to see their girlfriends and smoke some weed, according to Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park.
But they didn’t intend to stay out for too long. Instead, they voluntarily returned to the prison within two hours, Park wrote on Facebook.
Park wrote that the inmates — identified as Rakeem Lennox and Harley Davidson by The Oklahoman — escaped from the Choctaw County jail in Hugo, Oklahoma, Wednesday at around 10:30 p.m.
But it wasn’t that long of a trip, as Park wrote the men returned sometime between midnight and 12:30 a.m.
“They both walked in on their own,” he wrote.
The lovesick inmates allegedly managed to get out of the prison, Park wrote, because they stole the key to the laundry room door from the booking room while guards were busy in other parts of the jail.
Then Lennox and Davidson allegedly met up with the girlfriends to smoke pot, according to Park.
The men were “trustees,” a title given to inmates with good behavior that also grants them greater freedom than the general prison population.
But now they’ve lost that status, according to Park.
“Yes, they are locked down in general population,” he wrote in response to a comment asking if there will be repercussions.
The duo will now face additional charges for allegedly trying to escape, according to KTEN.
Some on Park’s Facebook post voiced concern about the sheriff’s transparent detailing of how the men escaped from the laundry room, suggesting it could give others in the jail an idea of how to sneak out.
But Park, who said both men are in the jail for drug possession, is confident about the security of the jail.
“The weaknesses have been corrected,” he wrote, “and I have nothing to hid (sic) about the incident.”
