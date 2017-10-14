A large cat had been spotted. A small cat then invaded this reporter’s live shot.
National

Local media warned of cougars in the area. All this reporter found was a ‘meow’

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

October 14, 2017 1:28 PM

A lack of predictability is at the center of what makes live broadcast journalism hard to execute. When the camera is turned on, anything can happen.

During a live shot this week in the northern Mississippi town of Hernando, FOX13 reporter Scott Madaus was understandably apprehensive about reporting from the same field where a large cat — likely a cougar —had been recently spotted.

But then nature threw the news team the perfect photobomb.

The news caption on the shot read, “LARGE CAT SPOTTED.” As Madaus’ camera man zoomed in on the exact spot that the “LARGE CAT” had previously been “SPOTTED,” something much cuter and less frightening appeared to have taken up residence there.

“That’s not it. That looks like a house cat,” Madaus improvised. “But we are just feet away from where a local man rolled cellphone video on what some say is a cougar.”

He was live, and he did as admirable a job at adjusting on the fly as any professional could in that spot.

The cameraman, who obviously had just the one shot planned for the quick, 20-second tease before a commercial break, stayed focused on the tabby as it stared back at the news crew projecting its dominance over the field.

If the common cat spoiling his story setup wasn’t enough, his coworkers then started to get in on the fun.

Madaus offered the only explanation he had for the funny moment when asked on social media:

