Firefighters work the scene of a deadly house fire Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Port Orchard, Wash. Two adults and 2 small children are dead after fire roared through a two-story home in a Seattle-area town early Saturday. The Kitsap Sun reports that sheriff's deputies said a man in his 60s escaped the flames in the Port Orchard home and was treated at a hospital.
Firefighters work the scene of a deadly house fire Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Port Orchard, Wash. Two adults and 2 small children are dead after fire roared through a two-story home in a Seattle-area town early Saturday. The Kitsap Sun reports that sheriff's deputies said a man in his 60s escaped the flames in the Port Orchard home and was treated at a hospital. Kitsap Sun via AP Larry Steagall
Firefighters work the scene of a deadly house fire Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Port Orchard, Wash. Two adults and 2 small children are dead after fire roared through a two-story home in a Seattle-area town early Saturday. The Kitsap Sun reports that sheriff's deputies said a man in his 60s escaped the flames in the Port Orchard home and was treated at a hospital. Kitsap Sun via AP Larry Steagall

National

Washington house fire kills toddler, infant and 2 adults

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 1:29 AM

KITSAP, Wash.

Two adults and 2 small children are dead after fire roared through a two-story home in a Seattle-area town early Saturday.

The Kitsap Sun reports that sheriff's deputies said a man in his 60s escaped the flames in the Port Orchard home and was treated at a hospital. Sheriff's spokesman Scott Wilson confirmed the dead -- a toddler, an infant, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 30s -- were members of the same family.

John Spillinger, who lived next door, told the newspaper that after he called 911 he went outside to find his longtime neighbor trying to put the fire out with a garden hose. Spillinger said, "He kept saying, 'they're trapped, they're trapped. I couldn't get them out.'"

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

    The Leon County Sheriff's Office posted video on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 of Detective Emily Shaw responding to a call about a snake found on the east side of the county. Shaw, who has experience handling exotic snakes. was able to bag the 9-foot long Yellow Anaconda. They think the snake was someone's pet that either escaped or was released. "If you own an exotic pet- please be responsible. Make sure their cages are completely secure and if you decide you no longer want it, DO NOT release it into the wild. Instead, contact Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission," urged the sheriff's office.

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 2:26

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Bodycam shows Arizona police officer trying to handcuff autistic teen 4:50

Bodycam shows Arizona police officer trying to handcuff autistic teen

View More Video