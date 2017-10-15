Son believes his father was deep asleep when fires came

In this undated photo provided by Irma Muniz shows the Shepherd family, Jon and Sara Shepherd and their children, Kressa, and Kai. Kai, left, was killed after a wildfire tore through his family's home in Redwood Valley, Calif. on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. He was 14 when he died, said his aunt, Mindi Ramos. Sara and 17-year-old daughter, Kressa, both sustained burns on 60% of their bodies. Jon sustained burns on 45% of his body. Relatives are trying to raise money to cover medical expenses and prepare to eventually bring the family to live with Sara's parents' home in Redwood Valley. Irma Muniz via AP)