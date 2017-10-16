FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. waves to supporters as he arrives for his victory party prior to officially announcing his victory over Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick in Phoenix. McCain is this year's recipient of the National Constitution Center's Liberty Medal. The six-term Republican senator from Arizona will receive the award Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at the Philadelphia museum for his "lifetime of sacrifice and service" to the country.
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. waves to supporters as he arrives for his victory party prior to officially announcing his victory over Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick in Phoenix. McCain is this year's recipient of the National Constitution Center's Liberty Medal. The six-term Republican senator from Arizona will receive the award Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at the Philadelphia museum for his "lifetime of sacrifice and service" to the country. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. waves to supporters as he arrives for his victory party prior to officially announcing his victory over Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick in Phoenix. McCain is this year's recipient of the National Constitution Center's Liberty Medal. The six-term Republican senator from Arizona will receive the award Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at the Philadelphia museum for his "lifetime of sacrifice and service" to the country. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo

National

Sen. John McCain to be awarded Liberty Medal

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 12:18 AM

PHILADELPHIA

U.S. Sen. John McCain is this year's recipient of the National Constitution Center's Liberty Medal.

The six-term Republican senator from Arizona is scheduled to receive the award Monday at the Philadelphia museum for his "lifetime of sacrifice and service" to the country.

McCain says he's humbled to join the ranks of past winners and that it's been his greatest privilege to protect and defend the Constitution.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will present McCain with the award.

McCain joined the Navy in 1958 and rose to the rank of captain during his 22 years of service. In 1967, his plane was shot down over Hanoi, Vietnam, during a bombing mission, and he spent years in a Vietnamese prisoner of war camp.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

    The Leon County Sheriff's Office posted video on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 of Detective Emily Shaw responding to a call about a snake found on the east side of the county. Shaw, who has experience handling exotic snakes. was able to bag the 9-foot long Yellow Anaconda. They think the snake was someone's pet that either escaped or was released. "If you own an exotic pet- please be responsible. Make sure their cages are completely secure and if you decide you no longer want it, DO NOT release it into the wild. Instead, contact Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission," urged the sheriff's office.

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 2:26

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Bodycam shows Arizona police officer trying to handcuff autistic teen 4:50

Bodycam shows Arizona police officer trying to handcuff autistic teen

View More Video