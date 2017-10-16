National

University investigates racial slurs in student dorm

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 7:33 AM

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Officials at a Massachusetts university are investigating after racial slurs were found written in a student dorm.

Eunice Bwambok, a junior at Framingham State University, says she found racial slurs written in marker on her dorm room door Sunday. The finding comes two days after she and her roommate found a similar slur written on a student union flier that was taped to their dorm room door.

The students say they feel targeted and scared to sleep in their room.

WBZ-TV reports FSU President Javier Cevallos said Sunday the university is doing everything within its power to determine who is responsible and hold them accountable. Officials are looking into a connection between the two racist messages.

The university is holding a public forum to discuss the messages Monday.

