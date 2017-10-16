She survived the Las Vegas shooting. But then came the California wildfires.

More Videos 2:26 Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective Pause 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 1:14 Senor Fajitas brings taste of Mexico to downtown Bradenton 2:33 Why you shouldn't kill snakes 0:26 NC man decapitates mating copperhead snakes with machete 2:36 Getting to know Charlotte Hornets' Dwayne Bacon over bacon 1:18 Buddy Walk celebrates community inclusion 1:04 Carolina Panthers' Ed Dickson: Game against Philadelphia Eagles felt like a playoff 0:29 Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol 0:44 Development facing opposition in Lake Norman area Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Raw: Fire engine heads into heavy flames as Coffey Park in Santa Rosa erupts Petaluma Firefighters Local 1415 posted raw video as Petaluma Fire Department Engine 9384 rolls into Coffey Park in Santa Rosa when the devastating fire first moved into the neighborhood last week. This engine company was eventually pushed out and overrun by the blaze. Petaluma Fire Engine 9384 along with Santa Rosa Fire and Windsor Fire departments, however, were successfully able to protect and save over 20 homes on Banyan Street, San Miguel and the Holley Park area.

