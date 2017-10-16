Millions joined a lawsuit against ‘free cruise’ spam callers. Then came the bad news.

If you’ve ever gotten a spam phone call offering you a “free cruise,” you’re not alone.
In fact, a class-action lawsuit was brought against three cruise lines for their alleged role in the calls. But for those who signed on to the settlement, the payout may be a lot less than expected.
The lawsuit, called Charvat v. Carnival et al, says the cruise companies Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line authorized Resort Marketing Group to make recorded “robocalls” offering free cruises between July 2009 and March 2014. This, the lawsuit claims, violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.
A $12.5 million settlement was reached in July, in which the cruise companies agreed to pay $300 for every call, for up to three calls, that each person claimed they received. That meant people could join the settlement and receive as much as $900.
But so many people signed on to the settlement that the expected payoff has dropped dramatically.
“To date, over two million claims have been filed seeking to recover from a Settlement Fund expected to total $12.5 million,” reads a statement on the settlement’s website posted on October 6. “The exact per consumer recovery is still unknown, but it is expected to amount to several dollars per Class Member.”
Doing the math, that puts the expected payment per person down to less than $6.25 — more than a 99 percent decrease from the initial expected payoff.
There’s still time to sign up to claim whatever small slice of the pie is left. Head to the settlement website and click ‘File a Claim’ to check if your phone number was included. The deadline is November 3.
