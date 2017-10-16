Christmas tree ornament.
He was singing 'Jingle Bells' – through a bullhorn. Neighbors said bah-humbug, police say

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

October 16, 2017 2:18 PM

Halloween is still two weeks away and yet Christmas fanatics are itching to fire up the holiday music. Maybe this guy is just one of them.

On Oct. 7, police in Iowa City, Iowa responded to a noise complaint about a dude who was singing “Jingle Bells” through a bullhorn and really ticking off his neighbors.

When police arrived the pesky caroler, 41-year-old Aaron Holz, had gone back into his apartment, according to KCRG in Cedar Rapids.

Police warned him about being drunk and disorderly. Then they left, but not for long.

Ten minutes later they got another complaint that Holz was blasting music from his apartment, local media reported.

Court records described it as loud, disturbing and annoying to the neighbors, according to KCRG.

With the cops at his doorstep a second time, Holz became hostile and reportedly dared police to come inside, reported KCCI in Des Moines.

Yeah, he Scrooged himself.

The police cited him for disorderly house. Then the people’s court of social media dragged him because it’s way too early for Christmas music, it decided.

“You gotta wait until at least November,” one man commented on Facebook.

Lisa Gutierrez: 816-234-4987, @kcstargazing

