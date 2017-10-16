He murdered a young mother, police say, and allegedly ‘sexted’ others before and after

He walked into the luxury apartment building in Indianapolis early Friday morning using a key fob that he’d taken from a friend, surveillance video shows.
Minutes later, a young mother working out in the building’s gym was murdered, police say.
When police arrested Cody Weir, 25, later in the day on Friday, they charged him with murdering the young mother. They also found that he still had the fob on his keychain, according to the Indianapolis Star.
Once Weir had gotten inside the apartment building on Friday, he knocked on the door of the building’s second-floor gym around 2:45 a.m. Carina Rodriguez, 23, was working out in the gym, and walked to the locked door to let Weir in, according to court document reviewed by ABC6.
Weir said “thank you” when the young mother let him in, he told police. But after getting a drink from the gym’s water fountain, he went back to Rodriguez and lunged at her with a knife — leaving her with stab wounds that ultimately killed her, according to FOX59.
Rodriguez hobbled towards her iPad to try calling someone for help, WTHR reports, but she wasn’t able to reach the device. Rodriguez was dead by the time two residents found her when they arrived at the building’s gym for a 6:30 a.m. workout. She was lying in a pool of blood, according to an affidavit reviewed by the Star.
Weir confessed to the murder on Friday, and told police that he’d gotten angry and struck her before fleeing, the Star reports.
After his arrest, reports surfaced that, in the hours leading up to Rodriguez’ death and in the hours afterward, Weir allegedly sent lewd Facebook messages to several women, Jessica Haines told FOX59.
“Wanna make $500?” Weir allegedly wrote in a Facebook message to Haines just before midnight on Thursday, FOX59 reports.
Haines declined to detail what exactly Weir said in the graphic messages, but did say they included solicitations and photos of Weir unclothed.
“I know about eleven different women who got the same kind of messages as me around the same time frame,” said Haines. She added that she knows Weir from high school, according to FOX59.
Police released surveillance footage of the suspect on Friday to identify him. It shows a man wearing a Batman hooded sweatshirt walking into the building where the murder took place.
According to court records, Weir will have an initial hearing Tuesday. He has been charged with murder.
In 2013, Weir was charged with rape and criminal confinement in Hendricks County, WTHR reports, but he was found not guilty.
