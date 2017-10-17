Have you ever ‘binge raced’? Netflix releases list of shows people finish fastest

You’ve probably heard of binge watching a TV show, but have you heard of binge racing?
Even if you haven’t heard of it, it’s possible you’ve done it. Netflix defined binge racing as finishing a season of a TV show within 24 hours of its release, and said in a press release Tuesday that 8.4 million of its users worldwide have done it at least once.
The practice has grown rapidly – from about 200,000 users in 2013 to more than 5 million so far in 2017.
“There’s a unique satisfaction that comes from being the first to finish a story – whether it’s the final page of a book or the last, climactic moments of your favorite TV show,” said Brian Wright, Vice President of Original Series at Netflix, in a statement. “Netflix allows you to watch in a way you never could before, and there’s nothing better than seeing a show engage our members and ignite a passion for viewing.”
The most popular shows to binge race include “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” “Fuller House” and “Marvel’s The Defenders.” The countries with the highest percentage of users who binge race are Canada, the United States, Denmark, Finland and Norway.
“Canada clocks in with the highest percentage of 24 hour finishers (we blame the snow),” the release said. “Their binge of choice? None other than national treasure ‘Trailer Park Boys.’”
The most competitive binge racer might be a French person, who Netflix said has raced through 30 shows just in 2017. Five U.S. citizens have binge raced through all five seasons of “House of Cards.”
Here’s a list of the top binge raced shows worldwide:
- Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
- Fuller House
- Marvel's The Defenders
- The Seven Deadly Sins
- The Ranch
- Santa Clarita Diet
- Trailer Park Boys
- F is for Family
- Orange Is the New Black
- Stranger Things
- Friends from College
- Atypical
- Grace and Frankie
- Wet Hot American Summer
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- House of Cards
- Love
- GLOW
- Chewing Gum
- Master of None
If you’re looking to take on the challenge, the second season of “Stranger Things” comes out on Oct. 27.
