She was a bank robbery hostage — and was shot 9 times. Now she's suing the police.

Julie Huff was in the Bank of Eufaula in McIntosh County, Oklahoma, last January when Cedric Norris burst in.
Norris — armed with a gun to rob the bank — shot dead Randall Peterson, the president of the bank, before firing a second bullet into another bank employee, Betty Howell, who survived, police told KFOR.
Norris then turned to Huff, demanding she get in the car he had stolen earlier and drive him away from the bank, she said.
Huff, terrified she would be shot next, said she complied with Norris’ demands and left as his hostage.
She drove the car for several miles, Norris’ gun pointed directly at her face, police said, according to Fox23.
By the end of the day, she would be shot nine times.
But none of the bullets came from her captor. Instead, all nine bullets were from police officers chasing down Norris.
And now, Huff has filed a lawsuit against law enforcement that details those harrowing experiences and argues officers could have done more to avoid shooting her.
Huff is also contending that the Bank of Eufaula didn’t provide adequate security, saying the bank “had multiple points of entry and failed to have an armed security guard present” in the lawsuit.
Multiple defendants in the suit did not respond to Fox23’s request for comment, with some reportedly saying they have been told not to talk about pending cases.
According to the lawsuit, officers Christopher Reeves, Casey Torrix and other deputies with the McIntosh Sheriff’s office knew that Huff was a hostage as they sped after Norris.
Police were able to stop the stolen vehicle, according to the lawsuit, and that’s when Huff tried to run away from the car. But Norris, after shooting at officers on the scene, grabbed Huff by the neck and used her as a “human shield.”
Still, the lawsuit alleges, the officers kept firing, hitting Huff nine times “from her head down to her legs” even though they were aware Huff was innocent. Multiple bullets hit her abdomen, the suit says, as police “literally shot through an innocent hostage.”
One officer was firing an AR-15, according to the lawsuit, leaving her disabled after multiple surgeries.
“Not one of the nine (9) bullets which hit Ms. Huff came from the kidnapper,” her attorneys wrote to Fox23 in a statement. “All the bullets came from the law enforcement officers—one of whom shot her with an AR15. She was severely injured and has undergone many surgeries.
“Ms. Huff feels very lucky to be alive, but she has been permanently scarred and injured as a result of the failures of the Bank of Eufaula and the reckless and careless actions of law enforcement.”
According to the suit, emergency personnel first thought Huff was dead when they arrived to the scene of the chaotic gun fight, which left Norris dead, according to Newson6.
Huff survived after being rushed to a local emergency room, but endured multiple weeks in the hospital, a host of physical injuries and emotional distress, the lawsuit argues. The suit also lists Huff’s husband as a plaintiff, arguing he was harmed by the actions of law enforcement officers as well.
Huff can no longer work as a nurse because of her injuries, the lawsuit alleges, and is suing for more than $75,000 in damages.
