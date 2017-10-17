Jeffrey Michels, 64, was arrested last week in Sanford, Fla. and charged with desertion.
Jeffrey Michels, 64, was arrested last week in Sanford, Fla. and charged with desertion. Seminole County Sheriff
Jeffrey Michels, 64, was arrested last week in Sanford, Fla. and charged with desertion. Seminole County Sheriff

National

He deserted, changed his name and hid for 40 years. It just caught up with him, police say

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

October 17, 2017 5:49 PM

It was July 6, 1977, and Jeffrey Michels hadn’t reported for duty at Minot Air Force Base, a remote military installation in northwest North Dakota near the Canadian border.

The base is known for its harsh, long winters and its impressive collection of nuclear missile silos. But instead of reporting for duty at the outpost, Michels disappeared — and wasn’t seen again for four decades, according to National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

That’s because Michels had deserted, police say. He assumed the name Jeffrey Lantz, got married, had kids and started a construction business in Florida. When he was arrested in Sanford, Fla. on Oct. 12 by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, he was charged with military desertion and was handed over to the U.S. Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations, according to an arrest report filed last week.

How was he found? The Air Force hasn’t responded to a request for comment. But WTFV reports that a picture of Michels was posted in a Facebook group called “Veteran Doe” in July, along with details about when he disappeared.

The Veteran Doe post on Michels was taken down after he was found, according to Amelia Brandt-Pearn, the site’s administrator.

WFTV reports that Michels will stand trial for his desertion.

Because there’s no statute of limitations on military crimes, Michels can be charged and face trial in military court, according to the International Business Times.

Michels, 64, was born in East Liverpool, Ohio, according to police records. He’s the owner of a construction business in Central Florida called Atlantic Development. Police were able to identify him based on a scar on his left leg near his ankle, according to his arrest report.

After his arrest in the morning, he was released into Air Force custody in the afternoon, police records show.

Seminole County records show that Michels started his construction business in the Florida county under the name Jeffrey Lantz in 1998.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

    The Leon County Sheriff's Office posted video on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 of Detective Emily Shaw responding to a call about a snake found on the east side of the county. Shaw, who has experience handling exotic snakes. was able to bag the 9-foot long Yellow Anaconda. They think the snake was someone's pet that either escaped or was released. "If you own an exotic pet- please be responsible. Make sure their cages are completely secure and if you decide you no longer want it, DO NOT release it into the wild. Instead, contact Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission," urged the sheriff's office.

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 2:26

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Bodycam shows Arizona police officer trying to handcuff autistic teen 4:50

Bodycam shows Arizona police officer trying to handcuff autistic teen

View More Video