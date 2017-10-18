Stonyfield recalls yogurt in 18 states

Stonyfield organic yogurt is recalling a batch of strawberry soy yogurt because it may contain milk.
People who have bought O’Soy Strawberry soy yogurt in 5.3 ounce cups should not consume the product.
Stonyfield became aware of the allergen after it received two customer complaints. Affected products have UPC Code 0-52159 00603-7 and an expiration date of Nov. 4, 2017.
As of Wednesday, the recall pertains to yogurt that was shipped to 18 different states. Retailers that sell the product are being informed of the recall and asked to take the product, which is believed to mistakenly contain dairy, off shelves.
