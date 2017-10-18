10 Things to Know for Thursday

FILE - In this March 16, 2015, file photo, volunteers help raise the Iditarod finishers banner at the burled arch finish line in Nome, Alaska. For the first time in the history of the world's most famous sled dog race, several of the high-performance animals have tested positive for a prohibited drug, but race officials have refused to name the musher involved. The governing board said in a statement that several dogs tested positive for the opioid pain reliever Tramadol. Mark Thiessen, File AP Photo