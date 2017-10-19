National

Teacher resigns over 'Make America Great Again' T-shirts

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 8:06 AM

ATLANTA

A Georgia teacher surrounded by controversy over students wearing "Make America Great Again" T-shirts has given her resignation to school officials.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Lyn Orletsky sent her resignation to the Cherokee County school board, which will review it Thursday. She was put on administrative leave in September after asking two students wearing the shirts to turn them inside out. The slogan was popularized by President Donald Trump during his campaign.

The River Ridge High School math teacher says her request to the students was motivated by white nationalists who used the slogan during August's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The school district said the students weren't in trouble.

Orletsky said in a statement Wednesday that threats on her life and character led her to decide on resigning.

