Teen hit a bump driving home. That’s when he saw the stranger in his Jeep, he says

By Don Sweeney

October 19, 2017 2:50 PM

A mother in Michigan says her 17-year-old son was driving home Tuesday night when he hit a bump in the road – and saw a stranger’s head pop up in the back of his Jeep.

The teen called his girlfriend and quickly finished the drive home, then yanked the unwelcome passenger from his vehicle, wrote Amy Howell of Midland, Mich., northwest of Flint, in a Facebook post in the group AskMidland. The man ran away.

Police searched the neighborhood for the man and continue to investigate the incident, according to a post on the Midland Police Department’s Facebook page. Police said it was the first such call they’ve received.

Howell wrote on Facebook that her son, Zack, had followed his girlfriend home in his Jeep about 11 p.m. Tuesday night. After saying good night in her doorway, he returned to his vehicle and began to drive home. That’s when he hit a bump and discovered someone had climbed into the back of his vehicle.

“He quickly called his girlfriend and proceeded to give her turn by turn directions until he pulled into my driveway,” Howell wrote. “He then walked to the back of his jeep and opened up the hatch and sure enough there was a guy in his trunk.”

After the man fled, the family called police, who searched for the intruder to no avail.

“It is scary to think what would of, could of happened,” Howell wrote. “I thank god my son is ok. My family is ok.”

She added that she would be certain in the future to lock her vehicle and encouraged others to stay aware of their surroundings.

