She was ‘disgusted’ to see slave shackles sold at festival, then told to ‘let it go’

Linda Wann won’t be visiting the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival in Mansfield, Ind. after what she says she saw this year.
She’d been attending the southern Indiana festival for more than 15 years with her family.
But on Saturday, Wann told McClatchy, she walked away “angry, disgusted and saddened” after she said she stumbled on rusty chains and locks for sale – engraved with the words “Negro Woman or child only” on one lock and “property of George Town Plantation Police” on the other.
They were slave shackles, being sold among other arts, crafts, and collectables in an antique booth at a county fair for $250, she told McClatchy.
“I was shocked and hurt that someone would think that the shackles were OK to sell,” Wann told McClatchy.
Wann said she approached the vendor and asked, “Are you really selling slave shackles? Do you think this okay?”
“They would not respond to my questions, they just looked at me,” she said.
The hundreds of vendors attending the week-long countywide festival must purchase a license from the auditor’s office that requires a detailed description of the inventory, according to the Indy Star, but not everyone lists everything they’re going to sell. A representative from the Parke County's Tourist Information Center told the Indy Star that “sometimes, vendors fall through the cracks.” According to the festival’s Facebook page, the festival hosts “hundreds of thousands of visitors” every year.
Wann said she’s seen confederate flags and memorabilia being sold at this fair before, but nothing like this.
“You can't imagine the hurt that I was feeling when I picked those chains up,” she posted on Facebook. “These chains are for a YOUNG CHILD OR A WOMAN! I can't imagine what they had to go through.”
“This is unethical, disrespectful, degrading, deplorable, and unacceptable!” she said on Facebook. “I’m disgusted.”
Wann’s post was shared more than 400 times, and hundreds of people commented on the post. While many commenters agreed with her anger and frustration, dozens of people commented that the chains were “a part of history” that she shouldn’t be upset to see.
“Let it go! These are NOT being used today! Slavery ended years ago. It's called history for a reason. Get over it, move on!” one commenter wrote.
Wann told McClatchy she understands that the slave shackles are a painful part of history, but is “disgusted” that they are being sold and not in a museum.
“Because it is a part of history, it should be in a museum and not at a festival for sale,” she said. “There are parts of history that are hurtful like the Holocaust, but you don't see people selling that part of history.”
“Any part of history that represents a time when people were mistreated should not be for sale, period,” she said.
Wann said she made several phone calls to the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival’s organizers.
“I spoke with someone at the Parke County Auditor's office and was told that there wasn't any regulations on what the vendors could sell except for animals and alcohol,” she said. “I don’t think they were too concerned.”
