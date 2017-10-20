In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, presides over the opening ceremony of the 19th Party Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Xi on Wednesday urged a reinvigorated Communist Party to take on a more forceful role in society and economic development to better address "grim" challenges facing the country as he opened a twice-a-decade national congress.
In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, presides over the opening ceremony of the 19th Party Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Xi on Wednesday urged a reinvigorated Communist Party to take on a more forceful role in society and economic development to better address "grim" challenges facing the country as he opened a twice-a-decade national congress. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, presides over the opening ceremony of the 19th Party Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Xi on Wednesday urged a reinvigorated Communist Party to take on a more forceful role in society and economic development to better address "grim" challenges facing the country as he opened a twice-a-decade national congress. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo

National

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 1:32 AM

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the 19th national congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Xi urged a reinvigorated Communist Party to take on a more forceful role in society and economic development to better address "grim" challenges facing the country as he opened the twice-a-decade national congress.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Philippine soldiers patrol on trucks after attending the ceremony where President Rodrigo Duterte declared the liberation of southern Marawi city after almost five months of the siege by pro-Islamic State group militants.

Passengers dressed primarily in black come and go under black and white images in memory of the late king of Thailand at a station platform in Bangkok.

Roger Federer of Switzerland held up his trophy after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match to win the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

    The Leon County Sheriff's Office posted video on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 of Detective Emily Shaw responding to a call about a snake found on the east side of the county. Shaw, who has experience handling exotic snakes. was able to bag the 9-foot long Yellow Anaconda. They think the snake was someone's pet that either escaped or was released. "If you own an exotic pet- please be responsible. Make sure their cages are completely secure and if you decide you no longer want it, DO NOT release it into the wild. Instead, contact Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission," urged the sheriff's office.

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 2:26

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Bodycam shows Arizona police officer trying to handcuff autistic teen 4:50

Bodycam shows Arizona police officer trying to handcuff autistic teen

View More Video