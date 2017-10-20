People visit a makeshift memorial for victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Las Vegas.
National

Off-duty officer killed in Vegas shooting to be honored

Associated Press

October 20, 2017 3:43 AM

HENDERSON, Nev.

An off-duty Las Vegas police officer who was killed by a gunman shooting from a hotel into a crowded outdoor concert will be remembered Friday with church and graveside ceremonies and a procession past the site of the Oct. 1 massacre.

Charleston Hartfield will receive full departmental honors Friday during a motorcade on the Las Vegas Strip, at a church auditorium in Henderson and during private burial at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, police said.

Hartfield was one of 58 people killed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival country music concert on the Las Vegas Strip in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters several days later that although Hartfield was off-duty when the shooting started, he died trying to help others.

Hartfield, who served in the U.S. Army in Iraq and the Nevada Army National Guard in Las Vegas, was an 11-year police veteran and an instructor in the body camera deployment program.

He recently authored a book about life as a police officer, called "Memoirs Of A Public Servant."

The 34-year-old father of two also coached youth football in his hometown of Henderson.

Hartfield's funeral at Central Christian Church in Henderson comes 15 days after a department candlelight remembrance held Oct. 5 at Police Memorial Park in northwest Las Vegas.

