National

Blue Ridge Parkway expects this weekend to be busiest

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 6:32 AM

ASHEVILLE, N.C.

Drivers seeking fall-colored leaves should expect this weekend to be the busiest on a scenic road that runs through the Appalachian Mountains from North Carolina to Virginia.

The Asheville Citizen-Times quotes Blue Ridge Parkway spokeswoman Caitlin Worth in a Thursday report as saying "traditionally the third week in October is the busiest." Staff members also remind drivers to keep watching the road.

Worth says distracted driving is the main cause of crashes, especially during fall's pretty views and weather.

There have been 24 accidents on the parkway this month while October 2016 had 51. The parkway's highest posted speed limit is 45 mph (70 kph).

The parkway is the most visited unit of the National Park Service, with more than 15 million visitors last year and 2 million that October.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

    The Leon County Sheriff's Office posted video on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 of Detective Emily Shaw responding to a call about a snake found on the east side of the county. Shaw, who has experience handling exotic snakes. was able to bag the 9-foot long Yellow Anaconda. They think the snake was someone's pet that either escaped or was released. "If you own an exotic pet- please be responsible. Make sure their cages are completely secure and if you decide you no longer want it, DO NOT release it into the wild. Instead, contact Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission," urged the sheriff's office.

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 2:26

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Bodycam shows Arizona police officer trying to handcuff autistic teen 4:50

Bodycam shows Arizona police officer trying to handcuff autistic teen

View More Video