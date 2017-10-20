Eighth child killed by recalled IKEA dresser, reports say. Was the recall enough?

An eighth child has reportedly been crushed to death by an IKEA dresser that was recalled last year, and the company is facing backlash for what several safety organizations are calling a “lackluster” effort to recall the product.
The latest victim was 2-year-old Jozef Dudek, of Buena Park, Calif. He was found dead in his room beneath an IKEA Malm dresser that had fallen on top of him during naptime on May 24, according to a press release issued by the family’s law firm Feldman Shepherd this week.
The child’s family plans on suing IKEA for their child’s death, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, as they were unaware of the dresser recall.
Dudek was the eighth child who has been crushed to death by a recalled IKEA dresser, ABC News reports.
In June 2016, IKEA recalled 29 million Malm dressers and chests, admitting the dressers pose “a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or serious injuries to children,” according to a press release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and IKEA North America.
#USRecall: 29M @IKEAUSA kid & adult chests & dressers. Get your refund or visit https://t.co/50liIzT6MY https://t.co/zZrjD8y0KL— U.S. CPSC (@USCPSC) June 28, 2016
At the time of the recall, IKEA was aware of four children who died from Malm dressers and at least 17 injuries caused in tip-over accidents, according to the recall press release.
In 2015, when two toddlers were crushed to death in one year by the dressers, IKEA launched a repair program offering free kits for anchoring Malm dressers to the wall, the press release states.
IKEA, the Swedish company that calls itself “the life improvement store,” has been heavily criticized for “poorly publicizing” the recall and repair programs, Philly.com reported. In June, a group of safety advocates from large non-profit organizations, including the Consumer Federation of America, wrote a letter to the chairwoman of the CPSC saying only 3 percent of the dressers have been repaired or returned as of January (the most recent available data).
“These unsecured dressers are ticking time bombs in our children’s bedrooms and homes,” the letter states. “Rather than move on with new versions of the tainted MALM name and sweep the recall under the rug, IKEA must do everything it can to retrieve its faulty dressers.”
An IKEA representative recently told ABC News that “it’s impossible to know how many are still in use.”
Safety organizations are asking IKEA and the CPSC to do more in light of the recent toddler's death. The American Academy of Pediatrics, Consumers Union, Consumer Federation of America, Kids In Danger, the National Center for Health Research, Public Citizen, Shane’s Foundation, and U.S. PIRG issued the statement Wednesday calling on CPSC and Ikea to increase efforts to spread the word of the recalled dresser.
“From the delay in issuing a recall to lackluster efforts by IKEA to fully communicate the hazard and the recall to the public – relying instead on soft messages on securing any and all furniture – this death highlights the risks to children of tip-over incidents,” the statement said.
Dudek’s family lawyer calls Jozef’s death “completely unavoidable,” in a statement issued Wednesday. Jozef’s parents were not aware of the recall, according to the family’s lawyer Daniel Mann, NPR reports.
“What makes this death more heartbreaking is the fact that last year's so-called recall was poorly publicized by IKEA and ineffective in getting these defective and unstable dressers out of children's bedrooms,” lawyer Alan Feldmen said in a press release.
An IKEA spokeswoman told the Philadelphia Inquirer Thursday that the company has invested millions of dollars – and gone beyond what its agreement with the government required – to inform consumers about the recall.
In December, IKEA settled a $50 million lawsuit in the wrongful death of three young boys crushed to death by the furniture, the Washington Post reports.
Comments