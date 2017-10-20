He lay dying on the road after a car hit him. Feet away, a man stole his stuff, cops say

More Videos 2:26 Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective Pause 2:22 What's up in the sky in the month of October? 1:27 Charlotte Observer's Joe Person gives his prediction on the Panthers - Bears game 0:24 CMPD and Charlotte Fire on scene at west Charlotte pond 1:28 Jews celebrate New Year, start of High Holy Days at Temple Beth El in Charlotte 0:42 ​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 1:16 Former correctional officer describes brutal attack inside Raleigh's Central Prison 1:42 911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident' 1:13 Charlotte Hornets’ Dwight Howard 3:51 Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man wanted for stealing from dying pedestrian in Orlando The Orlando Police department released footage showing a man stealing the belongings of a pedestrian struck on Semoran Blvd. on Oct. 15, 2017 at 9 p.m. The pedestrian was lying in the road when the man got out of a car and picked up something from the sidewalk. The Orlando Police department released footage showing a man stealing the belongings of a pedestrian struck on Semoran Blvd. on Oct. 15, 2017 at 9 p.m. The pedestrian was lying in the road when the man got out of a car and picked up something from the sidewalk. Orlando Police

