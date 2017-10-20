He lay dying on the road after a car hit him. Feet away, a man stole his stuff, cops say

Orlando police are on the hunt for a man they say stole belongings from another person, who was lying in the middle of a busy street just feet away dying after he was hit by a car.
The pedestrian was struck on South Semoran Boulevard on Oct. 15 at around 9 p.m., the Orlando Police tweeted.
According to News6, police said the violent collision caused multiple items from the hit pedestrian to fly and land on a nearby sidewalk.
The driver of the car that hit the pedestrian called police, WFTV9 reported, but another man got out of his car and allegedly stole what police said was either a wallet or cellphone before speeding away.
The Orlando Police sent out a tweet about the harrowing theft.
Can you ID? As pedestrian struck on Semoran 10/15 @ 9pm lay in the road & died, this man stole his belongings. Call @Crimeline 800-423-TIPS pic.twitter.com/GLWnZafBWA— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 19, 2017
Police spokeswoman Michelle Guido called the theft “horrific,” adding that the alleged robbery made it more difficult to identify the body of the deceased man, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
“It’s very upsetting to see someone with such blatant disregard for the suffering of others,” she told the Sentinel. “This person went out of his way to take something that didn’t belong to him as others were stopping to render aid to a dying man.”
Xavier Melendez, a local, told News6 that it’s not uncommon to see motor vehicle accidents on the specific stretch of South Semoran Boulevard the Oct. 15 crash happened on.
“I saw a couple of accidents right here, and especially here, I saw like three accidents,” Melendez said. “He needs to give that back — the cellphone, the wallet, whatever. He’s stealing something.”
The victim remains publicly unidentified because police have not told his family about his death, the Sentinel reported.
If you have more information that could help locate the unidentified man, the Orlando Police Department said to call 800-423-TIPS.
Melendez told News6 he hopes the suspect is found.
“That’s not yours. Give it back,” he said. “The cops need it. The dude’s family needs it.”
