He lay dying on the road after a car hit him. Feet away, a man stole his stuff, cops say

More Videos

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 2:26

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

Pause
What's up in the sky in the month of October? 2:22

What's up in the sky in the month of October?

Charlotte Observer's Joe Person gives his prediction on the Panthers - Bears game 1:27

Charlotte Observer's Joe Person gives his prediction on the Panthers - Bears game

CMPD and Charlotte Fire on scene at west Charlotte pond 0:24

CMPD and Charlotte Fire on scene at west Charlotte pond

Jews celebrate New Year, start of High Holy Days at Temple Beth El in Charlotte 1:28

Jews celebrate New Year, start of High Holy Days at Temple Beth El in Charlotte

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 0:42

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers.

Former correctional officer describes brutal attack inside Raleigh's Central Prison 1:16

Former correctional officer describes brutal attack inside Raleigh's Central Prison

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident' 1:42

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident'

Charlotte Hornets’ Dwight Howard 1:13

Charlotte Hornets’ Dwight Howard

Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas 3:51

Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas

  • Man wanted for stealing from dying pedestrian in Orlando

    The Orlando Police department released footage showing a man stealing the belongings of a pedestrian struck on Semoran Blvd. on Oct. 15, 2017 at 9 p.m. The pedestrian was lying in the road when the man got out of a car and picked up something from the sidewalk.

The Orlando Police department released footage showing a man stealing the belongings of a pedestrian struck on Semoran Blvd. on Oct. 15, 2017 at 9 p.m. The pedestrian was lying in the road when the man got out of a car and picked up something from the sidewalk. Orlando Police
The Orlando Police department released footage showing a man stealing the belongings of a pedestrian struck on Semoran Blvd. on Oct. 15, 2017 at 9 p.m. The pedestrian was lying in the road when the man got out of a car and picked up something from the sidewalk. Orlando Police

National

He lay dying on the road after a car hit him. Feet away, a man stole his stuff, cops say

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

October 20, 2017 1:23 PM

Orlando police are on the hunt for a man they say stole belongings from another person, who was lying in the middle of a busy street just feet away dying after he was hit by a car.

The pedestrian was struck on South Semoran Boulevard on Oct. 15 at around 9 p.m., the Orlando Police tweeted.

According to News6, police said the violent collision caused multiple items from the hit pedestrian to fly and land on a nearby sidewalk.

The driver of the car that hit the pedestrian called police, WFTV9 reported, but another man got out of his car and allegedly stole what police said was either a wallet or cellphone before speeding away.

The Orlando Police sent out a tweet about the harrowing theft.

Police spokeswoman Michelle Guido called the theft “horrific,” adding that the alleged robbery made it more difficult to identify the body of the deceased man, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“It’s very upsetting to see someone with such blatant disregard for the suffering of others,” she told the Sentinel. “This person went out of his way to take something that didn’t belong to him as others were stopping to render aid to a dying man.”

Xavier Melendez, a local, told News6 that it’s not uncommon to see motor vehicle accidents on the specific stretch of South Semoran Boulevard the Oct. 15 crash happened on.

“I saw a couple of accidents right here, and especially here, I saw like three accidents,” Melendez said. “He needs to give that back — the cellphone, the wallet, whatever. He’s stealing something.”

The victim remains publicly unidentified because police have not told his family about his death, the Sentinel reported.

If you have more information that could help locate the unidentified man, the Orlando Police Department said to call 800-423-TIPS.

Melendez told News6 he hopes the suspect is found.

“That’s not yours. Give it back,” he said. “The cops need it. The dude’s family needs it.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 2:26

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

Pause
What's up in the sky in the month of October? 2:22

What's up in the sky in the month of October?

Charlotte Observer's Joe Person gives his prediction on the Panthers - Bears game 1:27

Charlotte Observer's Joe Person gives his prediction on the Panthers - Bears game

CMPD and Charlotte Fire on scene at west Charlotte pond 0:24

CMPD and Charlotte Fire on scene at west Charlotte pond

Jews celebrate New Year, start of High Holy Days at Temple Beth El in Charlotte 1:28

Jews celebrate New Year, start of High Holy Days at Temple Beth El in Charlotte

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 0:42

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers.

Former correctional officer describes brutal attack inside Raleigh's Central Prison 1:16

Former correctional officer describes brutal attack inside Raleigh's Central Prison

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident' 1:42

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident'

Charlotte Hornets’ Dwight Howard 1:13

Charlotte Hornets’ Dwight Howard

Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas 3:51

Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas

  • Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

    The Leon County Sheriff's Office posted video on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 of Detective Emily Shaw responding to a call about a snake found on the east side of the county. Shaw, who has experience handling exotic snakes. was able to bag the 9-foot long Yellow Anaconda. They think the snake was someone's pet that either escaped or was released. "If you own an exotic pet- please be responsible. Make sure their cages are completely secure and if you decide you no longer want it, DO NOT release it into the wild. Instead, contact Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission," urged the sheriff's office.

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

View More Video