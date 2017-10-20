They fell in love, but wound up marrying others. 56 years later, they meet again.

More Videos 3:43 Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart Pause 2:26 Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 1:47 A love story 60+ years in the making 2:22 What's up in the sky in the month of October? 0:20 Man wanted for stealing from dying pedestrian in Orlando 1:13 Charlotte Hornets’ Dwight Howard 0:24 CMPD and Charlotte Fire on scene at west Charlotte pond 1:04 The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church 3:51 Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas 1:27 Charlotte Observer's Joe Person gives his prediction on the Panthers - Bears game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A love story 60+ years in the making William and Omega Bell began their on again-off again relationship in 1952 during college at North Carolina A&T State University. A twist of fate led to their paths crossing in February of 2016, for the first time in more than 60 years. A spark was reignited. Within months, they were engaged, and recently married. William and Omega Bell began their on again-off again relationship in 1952 during college at North Carolina A&T State University. A twist of fate led to their paths crossing in February of 2016, for the first time in more than 60 years. A spark was reignited. Within months, they were engaged, and recently married. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

William and Omega Bell began their on again-off again relationship in 1952 during college at North Carolina A&T State University. A twist of fate led to their paths crossing in February of 2016, for the first time in more than 60 years. A spark was reignited. Within months, they were engaged, and recently married. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com