Cops are racist, her daughter wrote online. Her coffee shop didn't last a week.

Kato Mele found her Massachusetts coffee shop embroiled in a growing controversy after her daughter made anti-police comments on a personal Facebook page.
The Oct. 13 comments prompted online backlash, according to the Boston Globe, with people writing that they hope Mele’s daughter drowns or is attacked.
Mele told WCVB5 that she decided to close the White Rose Coffee House — her one-year-old coffee shop in Lynn, Mass. — just a week after her daughter made the controversial statements.
The reason: She wants to “stop being harassed,” she said.
“I’ve lost my business and I’ve lost my daughter,” she told the local paper the Daily Item. “This is completely out of control. I just want to be left alone.”
Mele’s daughter, a manager at White Rose, wrote on Facebook that she would not allow a "Coffee with a Cop" event at the coffee shop, according to the Associated Press. She got into an argument with other commenters on her Facebook post, and wrote there that cops are racist and bullies, AP reported.
“They uphold an unjust system and murder without consequence,” she also wrote, according to News7.
Screenshots of the conversation quickly spread, according to the Globe, and many flocked to the shop’s Facebook page to give it poor ratings while others continuously called the coffee shop to threaten Mele and her daughter, she said.
Mele, who found out about the Facebook post while she was working her second job as an Uber driver, wrote an open letter addressed to the Lynn Police Department announcing that she fired her daughter.
“The White Rose Coffee House publicly acknowledges and apologizes to all Law Enforcement agencies and specifically the Lynn Massachusetts Police Department,” she wrote.“The White Rose Coffee House realizes that we have a long road to hoe to ingratiate and demonstrate our true appreciation for law enforcement and all first responders.
“As a beginning, I invite interested Lynn law enforcement to visit the White Rose on Monday, Oct. 16, or anytime, to help us make amends.”
Neither police officers nor her usual morning customers showed up Monday, according to the Daily Item, despite her passionate apology and Lynn Police Chief Michael Mageary saying “this is a non-story.”
Now the shop, which the Globe described as “a place for locals to come get coffee or a beer, to see art or listen to music” is closed for good.
“This is a community that's on the rise. We were hoping to be a part of that,” she told WCVB5. “It's very sad for me knowing we're not going to be a part of that.”
