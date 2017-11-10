Something new to spot: Jaguar cubs make debut at Houston Zoo

In this Nov. 9, 2017 photo provided by the Houston Zoo, jaguar cubs Emma, middle, and Fitz, right, are shown with their mother Maya at the zoo in Houston. The nearly 4-month-old male and female cats made their first public appearances Thursday and they're the first jaguars born at the zoo in a dozen years. A Houston Zoo statement says the jaguar siblings have spent the past few months behind-the-scenes bonding with their mother. Houston Zoo via AP)