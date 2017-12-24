Inmates sing carols to those passing by jail – and are moved to tears by the responses

More Videos 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Pause 1:10 Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 1:50 'I haven't left prayer behind' 2:38 Finding peace of mind in traditions 1:20 Pardoned by Gov. Brown, refugee Mony Neth considers himself an American 6:25 How can children live like that? 8:05 Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 2:38 He said, she said: What's the narrative for the Carolina Panthers in next two games? 0:52 Carolina Panthers introductions before Sunday's game against Tampa Bay Bucs 1:40 For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Jail inmates sing Christmas carols to passers-by on the street below Tarrant County inmates belted out Christmas carols like "'Tis the Season to be Jolly" to passers-by on the street below in downtown Fort Worth in the days leading up to Christmas. Tarrant County inmates belted out Christmas carols like "'Tis the Season to be Jolly" to passers-by on the street below in downtown Fort Worth in the days leading up to Christmas. Denise Harris dharris@star-telegram.com

