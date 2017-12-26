A thief stole his Christmas decorations. But he had security footage to put out front

1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Pause

0:33 Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

1:10 Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits

1:20 Pardoned by Gov. Brown, refugee Mony Neth considers himself an American

1:35 Panthers coach Ron Rivera on Damiere Byrd, Bucs' toughness, Falcons game

1:40 For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

0:42 Panthers Ron Rivera: We did not do the little things well

1:26 Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts discusses HB2