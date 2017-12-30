Sharks are dying of ‘cold shock,’ and other signs of just how frigid it is out there

More Videos 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Pause 1:35 What is 'swatting'? 4:59 Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 10:09 'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say 1:31 Are you a victim of a money wiring scam? Here are some common examples 1:54 Mother reacts to son's killing by police 2:22 Man shot by police after false call of shooting, hostage situation 3:42 Rescuers discover dog ate rocks to survive on streets 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch boiling water turn to snow As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy

As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy