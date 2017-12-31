5 deputies shot, 1 fatally, as man fires more than 100 rounds in ‘ambush,’ police say

1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Pause

1:35 What is 'swatting'?

0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

4:59 Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting'

2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

6:25 How can children live like that?

6:21 Man with dementia hears music from his era and lights up

8:05 Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

0:42 The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium