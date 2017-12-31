Elk fall through ice, and people use anything they can find to try to save them, video shows

More Videos 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Pause 0:50 5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 6:21 Man with dementia hears music from his era and lights up 3:18 He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game 0:42 The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 1:37 Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 1:52 New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony 0:44 Will Bank of America Stadium continue as the home of the Panthers? 1:21 Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout? 2:39 You’ll get new views as Charlotte’s light rail system expands Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Passersby scramble to save a herd of elk that fell through icy Wyoming reservoir Passing motorists on Friday came together to save a herd of cow elk that had fallen through thick ice into the Palisades Reservoir near the Idaho/Wyoming border. Passing motorists on Friday came together to save a herd of cow elk that had fallen through thick ice into the Palisades Reservoir near the Idaho/Wyoming border. Dusty Jones via Facebook

Passing motorists on Friday came together to save a herd of cow elk that had fallen through thick ice into the Palisades Reservoir near the Idaho/Wyoming border. Dusty Jones via Facebook