The moon is about to do something it hasn’t done in more than 150 years

More Videos 0:39 If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look. Pause 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 2:45 NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun 3:42 Rescuers discover dog ate rocks to survive on streets 3:12 Injured dog found inside trash bag in Brooklyn, NY 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 1:52 Panthers Ron Rivera: Christian McCaffrey can play in this league 3:06 Observer columnist Scott Fowler on Panthers against Saints 0:56 As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help 0:44 Will Bank of America Stadium continue as the home of the Panthers? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look. The Supermoon that rose on January 1st is also called a Wolf Moon. The Supermoon is the first of two in 2018 both happening in January. The next and last chance to see one this year is on January 31st. A Supermoon is a full moon when it is approximately at its closest orbital point to Earth. This time lapse view is from Benfield Road in northeast Charlotte. The Supermoon that rose on January 1st is also called a Wolf Moon. The Supermoon is the first of two in 2018 both happening in January. The next and last chance to see one this year is on January 31st. A Supermoon is a full moon when it is approximately at its closest orbital point to Earth. This time lapse view is from Benfield Road in northeast Charlotte. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

The Supermoon that rose on January 1st is also called a Wolf Moon. The Supermoon is the first of two in 2018 both happening in January. The next and last chance to see one this year is on January 31st. A Supermoon is a full moon when it is approximately at its closest orbital point to Earth. This time lapse view is from Benfield Road in northeast Charlotte. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com