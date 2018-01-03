Vinegar, shaving cream and socks: They’re like bread and milk, but for your car

More Videos 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Pause 0:39 If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look. 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:45 NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun 4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 3:05 Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the end of 'Fixer Upper' 1:37 Passersby scramble to save a herd of elk that fell through icy Wyoming reservoir 1:47 Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated 0:57 Developers are building in retail as an amenity 1:26 Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts discusses HB2 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How to prepare for winter storms With forecasts calling for wintry weather for the East Coast & parts of the South, take some time now to put blankets, a shovel, & road salt/sand in your car. It’s best to stay off the roads but if you must drive, let someone know your route & when you arrive. With forecasts calling for wintry weather for the East Coast & parts of the South, take some time now to put blankets, a shovel, & road salt/sand in your car. It’s best to stay off the roads but if you must drive, let someone know your route & when you arrive. FEMA

