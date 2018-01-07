Neither snow nor rain nor … turkeys? Post office faces off with obnoxious fowl

Postal authorities in an Ohio town have armed carriers with air horns to combat aggressive turkeys endangering mail deliveries in some neighborhoods.
In a letter to Rocky Ridge, Ohio, residents, city officials wrote the post office had notified the city that wild turkeys are terrorizing carriers and could prevent future mail deliveries, according to Fox8. Residents have already had to collect mail at the post office once after the turkeys turned back a carrier, the letter says.
Rocky Ridge officials say in the letter that city ordinances prevent them from killing the troublesome turkeys, but ask residents to stop feeding the wild birds.
“There’s a lot of bird feeders over there so there’s a food source in that area,” Mayor Pam Bobst told The Cleveland Plain Dealer. The city hopes to persuade the turkeys to move on by denying them food.
In the meantime, postal carriers will try delivering mail in the evenings to try to avoid the turkeys, regional post office spokesman David Van Allen told the publication.
“The carriers are carrying an air horn to see if that will scare off the turkeys, if that will discourage them,” he said. “We’re attempting to deliver every day and we will continue to do that.”
While the rural wild turkey population has dipped in the United States, surburban wild turkeys may be on the rise, according to The Washington Post. Occasional problems with wild turkeys have been reported in communities across the United States in recent years.
Trouble often surfaces in the fall when hens reunite with their families after tending hatchlings over the summer, Mark Hatfield, director of conservation administration for the National Wild Turkey Federation, told the publication. Turkeys also become aggressive during breeding season, when males compete to establish dominance.
