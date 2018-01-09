The Latest: Man killed in storm had founded Catholic school

More Videos 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Pause 1:26 Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!' 2:33 When home associations go bad 1:09 Dog rips apart Georgia woman's car as she pleads with officers 0:52 Rabid bobcat attacks FWC officer 2:10 Alabama celebrates its College Football Playoff National Championship 2:25 How to measure turtle stamina? Treadmills and lap pools, of course 27:42 Cow rescued after being trapped in frozen pond 2:02 How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over 0:47 Gator aid called in for alligator enjoying day at Myrtle Beach Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding Heavy rains triggered freeway closures throughout Southern California and unleashed mudflows in areas ravaged by wildfires. At least five people died as rescue personnel scrambled through clogged roadways and downed trees and houses. Heavy rains triggered freeway closures throughout Southern California and unleashed mudflows in areas ravaged by wildfires. At least five people died as rescue personnel scrambled through clogged roadways and downed trees and houses. Video produced by David Caraccio Footage via @EliasonMike/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

