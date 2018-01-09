Judges: North Carolina must redraw GOP's gerrymandered map

This photo taken Dec. 19, 2017, shows Gov. Roy Cooper announcing that Triangle Tire Company will be building a manufacturing facility at the Kingsboro megasite in Edgecombe County in Tarboro, N.C. Federal judges ruled Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, that North Carolina’s congressional district map drawn by legislative Republicans is illegally gerrymandered due to excessive partisanship that gave GOP a rock-solid advantage for most seats and must quickly be redone. The ruling marks the second time this decade that the GOP’s congressional boundaries in North Carolina have been thrown out by a three-judge panel. In 2016, another panel tossed out two majority black congressional districts initially drawn in 2011, saying there was no justification for using race as the predominant factor in forming them. The redrawn map was the basis for a new round of lawsuits. The Rocky Mount Telegram via AP Alan Campbell