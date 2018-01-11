National

Amtrak resolves power problem at Penn Station

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 07:59 AM

NEW YORK

Amtrak says it has resolved a power problem that caused delays for rail passengers at New York's Penn Station.

New Jersey Transit had said an Amtrak overhead wire problem caused delays of up to 20 minutes for its trains in and out of the station on Thursday morning. NJ Transit trains were back on schedule by 7:30 a.m.

The problem came days after Amtrak began a second round of track repairs at New York Penn.

Officials said the disruptions would not be as significant as during last year's so-called "Summer of Hell."

