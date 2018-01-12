National

South Carolina deputy shoots, kills suspect after chase

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 07:51 AM

GASTON, S.C.

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy in South Carolina shot and killed a suspect after he pulled a gun on officers who stopped his car after a chase.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release that deputies tried to pull the man over about 10 p.m. Thursday. Koon said the deputies stopped the car by puncturing the man's tires near Gaston.

The sheriff said as deputies approached the car, the suspect took out a gun and a deputy shot him.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died. His name has not been released.

The officers were not hurt.

Koon said the deputy is on leave while the State Law Enforcement Division investigates. SLED spokesman Thom Berry said the suspect was white, as is the deputy.

