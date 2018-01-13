‘Honey take shelter. I love you’: Terror reigned in Hawaii after false missile threat

For 38 minutes in Hawaii on Saturday morning, terror reigned.
A dire warning appeared as an alert on people’s phones. It turned out the warning of an inbound ballistic missile was a false alarm, but before learning that, many braced for the worst.
Hospital patients were moved, children were ushered into storm drains for cover and many sent panicked messages to loved ones.
“My friend’s mom called her crying saying goodbye. My other friend was huddled downstairs with her toddlers. This is not ok,” wrote Kaniela Ing, a state legislator, on Twitter.
Hospital patients were moved. My friend’s mom called her crying saying goodbye. My other friend was huddled downstairs with her toddlers. This is not ok. https://t.co/5Do3Z0nAQk— Kaniela Ing (@KanielaIng) January 13, 2018
The emergency alert, which was sent to cellphones just before 8:10 a.m., said in all caps, “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”
The false alert was reportedly sent out when an employee pressed the wrong button.
“It was a procedure that occurs at the change of shifts, where they go through to make sure that the system is working, and an employee pushed the wrong button,” Gov. David Ige said, according to Pacific Business News.
Hawaiians have been told that they’ll have 20 minutes to seek shelter if a missile were launched from North Korea.
Sara Donchey, a reporter for an NBC affiliate in Texas, tweeted that she was in Honolulu during the incident. She slept through it, but she woke to panicked texts from relatives.
“Honey take shelter. I love you,” one said. And another, “IF YOURE SLEEPING WAKE UP AN CALL US IMMEDIATELY.”
This was my phone when I woke up just now. I'm in Honolulu, #Hawaii and my family is on the North Shore. They were hiding in the garage. My mom and sister were crying. It was a false alarm, but betting a lot of people are shaken. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/m6EKxH3QqQ— Sara Donchey (@KPRC2Sara) January 13, 2018
The Chicago Tribune’s editorial board likened the incident to the 1938 radio broadcast of “The War of the Worlds.” The Orson Welles story about a martian invasion was fictional, but it disturbed some listeners who thought it was real.
Hawaii U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono tweeted that in a “time of heightened tensions, we need to make sure all information released to the community is accurate.”
Today’s alert was a false alarm. At a time of heightened tensions, we need to make sure all information released to the community is accurate. We need to get to the bottom of what happened and make sure it never happens again.— Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) January 13, 2018
Thirty-eight minutes passed before people on the islands received a second alert calling the first message a false alarm. The state’s Emergency Management Agency tweeted 10 minutes after the initial alert that there was no threat.
Actor Jim Carrey tweeted he “woke up this morning in Hawaii with ten minutes to live. It was a false alarm, but a real psychic warning.”
He also blamed Donald Trump, writing the president has put strain on relations with North Korea.
I think Hawaii should buy everyone on the islands a drink of their choosing - on the state.— Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 13, 2018
Pt 2. Students at University of Hawaii at Manoa panicking after missile threat was issued pic.twitter.com/7vO0n2qndf— Joe Walker (@_JoeWalker) January 13, 2018
Hawaii House Speaker rips delay in correcting false alarm: The system "failed miserably" https://t.co/hUQTE2wDx8 pic.twitter.com/hkyCqyzZvu— The Hill (@thehill) January 13, 2018
The missile launch warning also went out over TV in Hawaii. Note how it directly states “US PACOM has detected a missile threat to Hawaii”. US PACOM never detected a missile threat to Hawaii nor did PACOM ever issue that statement. Yet it went out on TV.— Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) January 13, 2018
.@WhiteHouse official's statement on false missile alert. #Hawaii pic.twitter.com/bPfDdCnb2U— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 13, 2018
when ur in a van w/ ur hs swim team & get a warning about the missle. we were in the middle of nowhere and there was no shelter. everyone started crying, screaming, & calling their loved ones. then there's me who called my mom & she says, "chill, it's a joke" & hung up...
The end is near? #HawaiiBallisticMissle #WTF pic.twitter.com/OeRTjpW49n— Anthony A. Shipp (@AnthonyShipp) January 13, 2018
Ballistic missle threat in Hawaii ... Lady outside on megaphone telling everyone to get inside and stay in bathroom away from glass pic.twitter.com/rDsGJn173t— Nolan Nichols (@bnolannichols) January 13, 2018
AGAIN FALSE ALARM. What happened today is totally inexcusable. The whole state was terrified. There needs to be tough and quick accountability and a fixed process.— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 13, 2018
Hawaii U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz tweeted the false alarm was “totally inexcusable.”
“There needs to be tough and quick accountability and a fixed process,” he wrote.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai also took to social media to announce the panel would launch an investigation.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
