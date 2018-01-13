‘Honey take shelter. I love you’: Terror reigned in Hawaii after false missile threat

More Videos 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Pause 1:00 It's only temporary - smartphone blindness 0:44 Hawaii 'ballistic missile threat' false alarm, sent in error 0:19 First Assembly’s Courtney Meadows big move 1:58 Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 2:05 She has cerebral palsy, and she's training for Crossfit competition 1:05 Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton 0:35 Cops ambushed at police station 2:30 Ghostwriter of Waller book: "Baptized into a life of thuggery" 1:11 Fans 'undeck' the NASCAR Hall of Fame Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hawaii 'ballistic missile threat' false alarm, sent in error An emergency alert was sent to mobile phones and interrupted TV broadcasts warning people of an imminent missile threat on Saturday morning. An emergency alert was sent to mobile phones and interrupted TV broadcasts warning people of an imminent missile threat on Saturday morning. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

An emergency alert was sent to mobile phones and interrupted TV broadcasts warning people of an imminent missile threat on Saturday morning. Alexa Ard / McClatchy