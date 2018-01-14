Car flies into the 2nd floor of a building, gets stuck and dangles over the sidewalk

A driver, a passenger and a car wound up stuck in the second story of a Santa Ana, California, building this weekend, authorities reported Sunday.
The white sedan was speeding when it hit the center median on French Street near 17th Street, causing the car to fly into the air and into the second story of a nearby dental office, according to a Santa Ana Police Department Nixle notification.
The front of the vehicle became wedged in the building, and the crash sparked a fire, which was quickly extinguished by the Orange County Fire Authority.
“Your OC Firefighters respond to a vehicle into a structure and were a little surprised to see it in the second floor,” Orange County firefighters, Local 3631 said in a Facebook post.
The OFCA rescued the driver and passenger from the vehicle, according to the Police Department, and both suffered only minor injuries.
“The driver, who admitted to using narcotics, will be admitted to a local hospital for observation,” police said.
A DUI/narcotics case is being submitted to the district attorney, according to police.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department brought in a wrecker truck to remove the car from the building, and Public Works is examining the structure’s integrity.
