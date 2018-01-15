McClatchy file photo
McClatchy file photo

National

6-year-old dies after being scratched by a sick bat that his father had found

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 02:22 PM

ORLANDO, Fla.

A 6-year-old Florida boy has died from rabies he contracted after being scratched by an infected bat.

The father of Ryker Roque told NBC that the boy died Sunday at an Orlando hospital.

Father Henry Roque said he had found a sick bat, put it in a bucket and told his son not to touch it, but he did and was scratched.

He said he washed the wound thoroughly but didn’t take the boy to the hospital because he cried when he was told he would get shots. About a week later the boy developed numb fingers and a headache and his parents took him for hospital treatment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms develop. A vaccine given after a wound but before symptoms almost always prevents the disease.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

    Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars
The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know
Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash 1:01

Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash

View More Video