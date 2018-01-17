National

Minutes passed before Hawaii called feds about bogus alert

By CALEB JONES Associated Press

January 17, 2018 05:39 PM

HONOLULU

It took Hawaii officials more than 20 minutes to contact federal authorities to seek guidance after realizing they had sent out a bogus alert saying there was a missile headed toward the islands.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency told The Associated Press Wednesday that it received the call from Hawaii at 8:30 a.m.

FEMA spokeswoman Jenny Burke says federal employees gave guidance during that call.

In the end, it took nearly 40 minutes after the first alert was sent for the state to send another mobile alert informing residents and tourists that there was no incoming missile.

A missile launched from North Korea would take about 20 minutes to hit Hawaii.

The state said part of the delay in sending the retraction was because they were awaiting FEMA approval. FEMA says the state did not require federal approval to cancel or retract the incorrect alert.

