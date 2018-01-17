National

South Carolina deputy wounded in shootout dies

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 08:50 PM

YORK, S.C.

A South Carolina sheriff says one of the four law enforcement officers shot while trying to find and arrest a domestic violence suspect has died.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson announced on the office's Facebook page that Detective Mike Doty died Wednesday.

Authorities say York County Sgt. Buddy Brown and York City Police Sgt. Kyle Cummings are recovering.

Tolson says those two officers along with Doty were SWAT team members ambushed by 47-year-old Christian McCall on Tuesday.

The sheriff says York County Sgt. Randy Clinton is awaiting surgery. His condition hasn't been released.

