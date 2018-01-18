National

Former officer files self-defense claim in shooting death

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 08:45 PM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

A former Florida police officer charged with manslaughter and attempted murder in the shooting death of a black motorist is claiming self-defense under the state's "stand your ground" law.

News outlets report that Nouman Raja's attorneys filed court documents Thursday asking the circuit judge to dismiss the charges. His trial is scheduled for April.

The former Palm Beach Gardens officer shot Corey Jones in October 2015. Jones' car had broken down when he was confronted by Raja, who was working undercover. Prosecutors say a taped conversation Jones had with a tow truck dispatcher shows Raja never identified himself before Jones pulled his gun. Jones had a concealed weapons permit.

Raja pulled his own gun and shot Jones. Prosecutors say Raja lied to investigators, saying he identified himself. He's of South Asian descent.

