‘We are a force and you are nothing.’ Aly Raisman’s powerful speech has people cheering

Olympian Jordyn Wieber: "Nobody was protecting us" from gymnastics doctor's abuse Jordyn Wieber gave a victim impact statement in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Friday - the fourth day of sentencing for Larry Nassar. She grew up in the Lansing area and says she started seeing Nassar at age 8. Jordyn Wieber gave a victim impact statement in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Friday - the fourth day of sentencing for Larry Nassar. She grew up in the Lansing area and says she started seeing Nassar at age 8. AP

