Gymnastics doctor abused this 15-year-old. She’s still getting billed for it, she says

For years, her gymnastics doctor sexually assaulted her at their monthly appointments — including taking her into his office supply closet to abuse her.
But for Emma Anne Miller, 15, a reminder of the abuse remains, she says: Miller’s family is still getting charged by the Michigan State University sports clinic for appointments at which gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar sexually assaulted her, she said in court Monday, according to ESPN.
“MSU billed me for those appointments,” Miller said. “My mom is still getting bills.”
Miller made the remarks at the sentencing for Nassar, 54, who pleaded guilty to 10 sexual assault charges in November and faces abuse accusasions from many, many more women and girls.
Nearly 100 women and girls who say Nassar abused them have given victim-impact statements at his sentencing so far, with nearly 150 expected to speak before Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina formally sentences Nassar to as long as 40 years in prison, NBC reports.
Michigan State University let go of Nassar a week after Miller’s last appointment with him in August 2016, she said in court: “I’m possibly the last child you will ever assault,” Miller said.
Michigan State University said through a spokesperson that victims will not be charged for the appointments, the Lansing State Journal reports.
A quick update to confirm: Patients of former MSU physician Larry Nassar will not be billed.
“Patients of former MSU physician Larry Nassar with outstanding bills will not be billed,” Jason Cody, a spokesman for the school, said in an email to the newspaper. “As for refunds for patients already billed and paid, the university is reviewing that.”
In addition to abusing Michigan State patients, Nassar has admitted to sexually assaulting girls he trained through USA Gymnastics, which helps train athletes for the Olympics.
Nassar has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges, according to NBC.
Miller said Monday that she’ll continue to fight the university over the billing — and over accusations that Michigan State heard complaints about Nassar sexually abusing patients for years, but did not act to stop him, NBC reports.
“Are you listening, MSU? I’m 15 years old and I’m not afraid of you, nor will I ever be,” Miller said, according to ESPN. “At 15, I shouldn’t know the inside of a courtroom, but I’m going to become real comfortable in one. So should you.”
