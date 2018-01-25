Report: Trump ordered Mueller’s firing but was refused

President Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of mayors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Trump says he's "looking forward" to being interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller. Speaking to reporters, Trump says he’d be willing to answer questions under oath. Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, but his probe has expanded to include potential misdeeds by those in Trump’s orbit and the president himself. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP